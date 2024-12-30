Northampton business gets recognised at the SME National Business Awards 2024

Founder pose for a photo on awards stage.

A Northampton business, Mainstream Careers Limited, has recently emerged winners at the prestigious SME National Business Awards 2024, in the Business Innovation category. The awards were announced on Friday 6th December 2024 at the iconic Wembley Arena, London. Having won gold for Business Innovation at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards in May 2024, the organisation got put forward to the national level where it clinched silver for same category.

Mainstream Careers Limited, a company founded in Northampton by an immigrant a decade ago is a tech consulting firm that specialises in helping individuals with no tech background to secure employment within tech. They also provide project management and tech consulting services to organisations across the country.

As an immigrant to the UK, Fred Ojigbani (the founder) experienced first-hand, the difficulties in securing professional employment without any prior local experience or expertise in the field of interest. This was a serious cause for concern for him as he had invested quite heavily to obtain an MBA from Coventry Business School but still could not do much with it as employers were seeking prior local and relevant experience. This was the point he decided to “take on the challenge” and create an opportunity for migrants like himself to gain hands-on experience in tech fields, which would then further support their professional job search efforts. For him, he was eventually able to secure a professional tech role due to an internship he had completed with the NHS – this was a door opener for him!

Mainstream Careers put tech projects together to serve its clients, replicating standard processes, tools, techniques, and the teams used by larger firms. The founder trialled this setup on a few of his close friends, and it worked very well as it helped them to get into the professional tech employment they desired. At this point, words spread fast and attracted more and more individuals to this rather unique and effective set-up.

Today, they have helped over 6,000 individuals gain the skills and experiences required for professional employment in the world of tech.

The founder is immensely grateful and proud of the support his business has gained from the Northamptonshire local community and the country in general, in setting up and growing the business to the point of being recognised nationally for business innovation.

More details about the company can be found on their website www.mscareers.co.uk