A Northampton based business became an overnight sensation on social media after they posted a video displaying one of their innovative home designs for pet owners.

Owners of Pexel Home Improvements, Daryl Miles and Theo Bennie, uploaded a short video on TikTok on April 28 showing a ‘doggy wash box’ they installed for a customer.

The dog wash box in the video contained a pull out shower and was installed by the client’s front door, meaning no more muddy paws in the house or wrestling dogs into the bathtub.

Owners of Pexel Home Improvements, Daryl Miles (left) with Theo Bennie (right) with the 'doggy wash box'.

Daryl, 34, said: “I only got TikTok to promote the business and this was one of the first videos I put up so having two million views was a bit surprising and they’re still going up.”

The TikTok video hit over one million views within 24 hours and has now overtaken the two million mark with almost 60,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

One viewer commented: “This is a great idea as you can clean off muddy shoes too.”

Another viewer said: “Omg that would be so handy. Save me carrying my 20kg dog up the stairs to the bath.”

Daryl told this newspaper the idea for the doggy wash box was sparked when he was fitting a bathroom in the home of a client, who has three bulldogs.

Daryl said: “She is constantly having to clean them when going on walks and she did not want to have to drag them upstairs every time so she said to me, ‘is there any way we could wash the dogs outside? I said, ‘we can put a shower in for you.’”

The builder explained to the Chronicle & Echo how he ran a hot and cold water feed from the boiler in the house and fitted a weatherproof box to the front of the house containing a temperature adjustable shower with insulation valves to provide further protection from frost.

This is the first dog wash box made by the small local business and now they are exploring ways to improve and enhance the product.

Daryl said that his client was “flabbergasted” when he told her how popular the TikTok video of her home addition grew. They are now planning to film a demonstration video together to show the doggy wash box in action with the client’s three bulldogs.

Since sharing the video, Daryl said his business has received “numerous calls” from people up and down the country to enquire about having their own doggy wash box fitted. Unfortunately, as Pixel Home Improvements is a small local business, they are unable to fit one for clients outside of the county.

Daryl, however, has not ruled out expanding their business further afield in the future.

Pexel Home Improvements provides free quotes to clients who want their own dog wash box fitted and prices vary depending on where the box will be placed.