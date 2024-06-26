Northampton business completes walking challenge for local hospice
Covering 41 miles on the picturesque Ivanhoe Way in 14 hours, 21 team members endured rain, sun, mud, blisters, aches and niggles to accomplish the huge challenge, in some of Leicestershire’s best countryside.
“At Travis Perkins plc, our purpose is to help build better communities, and we take great pride in making positive change happen. As one of the biggest employers in Northampton, Cynthia Spencer Hospice means a lot to our colleagues and other local people in Northampton, many of whom have directly or indirectly experienced the benefit of the services they offers, and has been our charity partner for several years, so this walk was part of a wider fundraising campaign for them,” explained organiser Brett Jackson, head of client services, at Travis Perkins plc.
In addition to the walkers, four people were on support duty at checkpoints throughout the challenge to help keep motivation high: “There was a great sense of teamwork with everyone supporting each other to get through what was a very tough challenge of hiking through very difficult terrain,” says Brett. “But there was a great sense of pride at the end for what we achieved.”
Anita Frith, director of income generation and communications at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, praised the walkers for their achievement: “Travis Perkins continues to be a key local business that supports Cynthia Spencer Hospice. We are grateful for their continued effort and welcome other local businesses to support us in being able to continue providing support to those in the local community who need our services.”
There’s still time to donate to the Travis Perkins fundraising, by visiting http://lnkd.in/eHm7m35R
To find out more about Cynthia Spencer Hospice, visit https://cynthiaspencer.org.uk
