Northampton brewery Carlsberg puts two new electric HGVs on the road capable of delivering ‘10,000 pints a day’

A Northampton-based brewery has introduced two electric HGVs that are capable of delivering “10,000 pints a day”.

Carlsberg - now known as Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company (CMBC) - has added the trucks to its fleet as part of its sustainability efforts.

The two fully electric Renault Trucks will be on the road by the end of July, weighing 26 tonnes and 18 tonnes.

According to Carlsberg, the move will see the brewer replace “up to 19,000 diesel-fuelled road miles per vehicle per year”.

Sarah Perry vice president of customer supply chain at Carlsberg said: “The pilot is the latest step towards achieving our ambition of zero carbon footprint across our value chain, as part of our Together Towards ZERO sustainability programme.”

The trucks will operate out of the company’s Cardiff and Thurrock (Essex) distribution depots, where charging points have also been installed powered by electricity from renewable sources.

Ms Perry added: “With the trucks capable of travelling up to 150 kilometres on a single charge, the urbanised areas of Cardiff and Essex are the ideal routes to test the potential of electric vehicles in our logistics network. This launch is potentially transformational to us as a UK brewer and logistics operator, but also in terms of helping pubs to build back greener after the pandemic.”