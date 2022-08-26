Northampton B&M to temporarily close for revamp and expansion
Bosses say when it reopens it will be “bigger and better”
A popular discount retailer in Northampton will soon close temporarily in order for the store to undergo an expansion.
B&M in Weston Favell will shut its doors at the end of trading on Sunday September 11. It will then reopen the following Saturday (September 17) at 9am.
Staff have already been transforming the shop, but need to close for five days to complete the final phase of the expansion.
Bosses say the store will be “bigger and better” and there will be an “even bigger selection of great bargains from big brands across a variety of departments”.
Store Manager at B&M Weston Favell, said: “We hope customers are going to be delighted with their new and improved store, we’re all really excited to welcome our customers through the doors very soon.”
The store will also be expanding its garden centre.