Northampton-based Yusen Logistics (UK) embarks on an epic cycling challenge for charity

Last year’s Tour De Yusen Logistics was postponed due to the period of national mourning, but its back and on the 12th June, Yusen Logistics David Goldsborough, Managing Director sets off on an epic cycling challenge across the Yusen Logistics network. David’s challenge covers 786 miles (climbing 35,662m elevation) along 10 stages starting in Sunderland and stopping at most of Yusen Logistics UK’s sites before finishing in Northampton.

Accompanying David on various stages are number of colleagues from across Yusen Logistics UK sites all fundraising to support local charities nominated by each site.David Goldsborough, Managing Director said, “We wanted to do something bigger than we’ve ever done before and make a real difference. The entire team are supporting local and key National charities.

“I can ride a bike” I thought! How hard can it be to ride between each of our sites and, fundraise along the way? Well…now it’s becoming real, I can see its going to be a tough challenge, but nothing compared to the challenges faced by the people supported by these charities. So please, support our fundraising efforts and the charities this will benefit”!Each cycle stage comprises traffic-free sections, running primarily on cycle lanes and quiet roads, interspersed with sections of traffic-free paths, making this a challenge that is accessible to experienced riders and David will be joined by different colleagues on each leg!

David Goldsborough, Managing Director, Yusen Logistics (UK)

Yusen Logistics are extremely grateful to their customers and suppliers that have generously donated in addition to supplying a bike for the challenge and the free loan of support vehicles to support riders through each cycle stage.

Yusen Logistics are collecting donations via their team Just Giving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/team/yluktourdeyusen2022