Northampton-based Travis Perkins plc celebrates 1,000th apprentice graduate

As part of National Apprenticeship Week, Travis Perkins Group, the UK’s largest distributor of building materials, is proud to celebrate its 1,000th apprentice graduate following the introduction of the apprenticeship levy and reforms in 2017.

Travis Perkins plc is committed to developing the next generation of the UK construction workforce. Through LEAP, its “Learn and Earn” Apprenticeship Programme, Travis Perkins plc strives to attract a diverse range of people to the construction sector and then supports them in their development through tailored training and upskilling initiatives.

Operating nationwide, the Group provides high quality, tailored learning experiences for its own colleagues as well as those from companies operating across the construction supply chain.

David Hood, Category Assistant at Travis Perkins plc specialist business, CCF, is named as 1,000th apprentice graduate

Testimony to the scale and success of the programme, Travis Perkins plc is pleased to celebrate its 1,000th apprentice graduate - David Hood, a Category Assistant at CCF; the Group’s insulation and interior building business.

Nick Roberts, CEO of Travis Perkins plc, commented: “Developing the next generation is integral to the delivery of our strategy. We have been a leading provider of apprenticeships in our sector for some time, so the fact that David is our 1000th graduate is just a very proud moment for both David and our business.

“As our own experience demonstrates, apprenticeships are a fantastic way to help upskill our colleagues, build a more diverse workforce for the future and unlock sustainable growth in the built environment and the UK economy more widely; be that through retrofitting the UK’s older housing stock or more broadly to improve the energy efficiency of the built environment.

“We welcome the current focus on skills from both the Government and Opposition to boost the economy and to help the UK deliver its Net Zero ambitions. As a major apprenticeship provider, we will be engaging with both parties to contribute to these policy discussions. Now more than ever, Government and industry must come together to accelerate the development of new skills that are urgently required to deliver on these challenges and unlock their significant economic potential.”

Emma Rose, Chief HR Officer at Travis Perkins plc, commented: “We are extremely proud of David and all our apprenticeship graduates. Our Apprenticeship Programme is industry leading and continues to go from strength to strength. During 2022 we opened our apprenticeships up to the wider industry as we look to become the provider of choice and help build the next generation of talent across our sector, so we unlock sustainable growth within our own business and construction more widely.”