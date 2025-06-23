Northampton based Travis Perkins director shortlisted for Women in Housing Award

Travis Perkins Managed Services Business Development Director Catherine Castillo Soto has been shortlisted as a finalist in the ‘Woman of the Year’ award category as part of the 2025 Women In Housing Awards.

The award is designed to recognise and celebrate someone who has been an inspiration to others over the last 12 months and who has shown a personal commitment to supporting other women in their personal and professional development. The awards take place today on the 23rd June at the Exchange Hall in Manchester.

Catherine, who is based in Northampton, has been at the business for over five years. In her role as Business Development Director, she has been the driving force behind Travis Perkins Group introducing a number of new policies designed to promote wellbeing and programmes of equality, inclusion and diversity in the sector.

She has also been instrumental in helping drive forward family and maternity policies and has long advocated for flexible working in the sector. Having had the opportunity to work flexibly in previous roles has meant she’s been able to balance the demands of raising a family with building a career, and has championed this to make it more achievable for colleagues across Travis Perkins Group.

Catherine Castillo Soto said: “The construction sector has one of the most rapidly ageing workforces in the UK and it faces challenges in attracting a diverse pool of talent, so being shortlisted for this award is a great reflection of our team’s efforts to help drive industry change.”