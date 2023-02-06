Northampton-based school trust shortlisted for prestigious national award

A leading Northampton-based school Trust has been shortlisted for a prestigious national education award, recognising its exceptional work in outstanding, good, new and improving schools in Northampton and Milton Keynes.

Preston Hedges Trust has been shortlisted for the country’s Best Small Trust award at the Multi-Academy Trust Association Awards due to be hosted in London in March.

The Trust which drives forward Fun, Creativity and Achievement at each of its five schools is the only Trust in the Northampton and Milton Keynes area in the running for an award at this year’s ceremony.

Pupils enjoying their education at award-shortlisted Preston Hedges Trust

Chief Executive of the Trust Paul Watson said: “We are delighted to achieve this recognition for our schools and wider school communities which is testament to the tireless energy and commitment of our staff and the outcomes our pupils are achieving.

“As a Trust we offer the very best opportunities to all our pupils throughout each of our schools. Our highly skilled, energetic and creative teaching staff make sure we constantly drive forward standards and deliver continuous school improvement across all of our schools – regardless of where they are in their individual journey.”

Chair of the Trust Mike Brinkley said: “Our schools consistently exceed national academic targets and continuously offer an incredible variety of educational experiences for pupils. Just last week all our schools came together to perform The Tempest at the Royal & Derngate theatre in Northampton, giving pupils a true taste of performing on a nationally renowned stage.

“It is fantastic that our work is now gaining national attention in this way as we continue in our commitment to providing the very best opportunities that enable children to thrive socially and academically at all our schools.”