Northampton-based McDonald's franchisee awarded social impact certificate

McDonald’s franchisee, Perry Akhtar, who runs and operates 10 restaurants across the Northamptonshire area, has been awarded a Social Impact Certificate for his ongoing work with Northamptonshire Police to help reduce violence and gang crime.

My Back Yard is the most recent initiative that Perry is part of with the Community Initiative to Reduce Violence (CIRV) team, made up of serving Northamptonshire police officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perry’s support with the program plays a huge role in protecting the community from the emerging issue of gang violence affecting the area by offering a safe space at his restaurants. CIRV Navigators and young children who are in gangs, or at risk of becoming involved with them, meet across Northamptonshire restaurants weekly and are provided a meal from Perry.

Library picture: Franchisee Perry Akhtar and spokesperson, Caroline Sinclair for Ronald McDonald House Charity.

In addition, Perry is also offering apprenticeships to those who are old enough, providing employment and stability as a route to stay out of crime and new opportunities for their future progression.

The Social Impact Certificate highlights Perry’s incredible ongoing local support and recognises his commitment in keeping the community safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking abotu the Social Impact Certificate being awarded to him, local McDonald’s franchisee Perry Akhtar, says: “I’m honoured to have received the Social Impact Certificate from Northamptonshire Police. Keeping our community safe and preventing crime is an important issue and one I take pride in. Many children have happy memories of McDonald’s, so it’s where they come to feel safe.”

Richard Ellis, Lead of My Back Yard, says: “Perry has provided a fabulous intervention that supplied a meal for our young people as well as a relevant place to meet. This support has provided a familiar, neutral and positive space, helping to facilitate trust building and positive interactions”.