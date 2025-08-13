Northampton-based logistics firm honoured with national award from Palletways UK

Image: Rachel Clark (Assistant Manager), Jasper Sawyer (Business Development Manager), Dan Livesey (Peterborough Palletways Manager), Beth Hudson (Palletways Manager), Simon Anson (General Manager) of PC Howard.

Leading logistics provider, PC Howard, has received a national award recognising its performance from Palletways UK, Europe’s largest express palletised freight network.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northampton-based company, which also has a depot in Peterborough, has been honoured with a prestigious Platinum Award – the highest accolade within the Palletways network – for its outstanding service and operational excellence throughout the last year.

The recognition was announced during the annual Palletways UK conference and awards evening held at Silverstone, where a record 20 member companies were awarded Platinum status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards were presented by Palletways UK Managing Director Rob Gittins, alongside impressionist, comedian, actor and presenter Jon Culshaw – best known for the BBC Radio 4 comedy Dead Ringers.

Speaking on the awards, Rob Gittins said: “The Platinum Awards celebrate the very best of our network. PC Howard has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence and this victory reflects the hard work and standards they uphold day in and day out.

“This has been a record year for the awards, with 20 winners being named instead of the usual 10. This shows just how high the bar has been raised across the board - and to be named among the top performers is a tremendous achievement.”

In addition to maintaining high service standards, PC Howard also won the award for Most Improved Commercial Growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Howard, owner of PC Howard said: “We’re delighted to improve on our Highly Commended award last year and receive a Platinum Award for both our depots, the highest standard within the pallet network sector. To achieve it is testament to the hard work and performance of our whole team and the strength of service performance within the Palletways network. With the challenging economic climate, it is very pleasing to know we are leading the way with a professional and reliable palletised distribution service.”

On winning the commercial excellence award, Jasper Sawyer, Business Development Manager of PC Howard described it as a wonderfully pleasing award. He said: “To win at a time when we see our industry going through some of the biggest challenges it has seen in a generation is especially rewarding. Our aim is to build long-term relationships, and the award demonstrates we can retain our customer base whilst also winning new business through competitive prices and market leading services, this must be done in a sustainable way for both potential and current customers.”

PC Howard is one of over 120 independent transport providers that are part of the Palletways UK network. They benefit from shared expertise and resources from within the group to deliver consignments of palletised freight to market faster and more cost-effectively than ever before. The Palletways Group, renowned for its industry-leading IT developments and operational systems, comprises 450+ depots and 20 hub operations, through which it provides collection and distribution services across 24 European countries, including the UK.