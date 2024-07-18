Northampton-based J&J Global Fulfilment continues worldwide expansion with new location

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northampton based J&J® Global Fulfilment is continuing with its global expansion programme by launching a brand-new 200,000 sq. ft fulfilment centre location in Toronto, Canada.

The strategic expansion follows a strong 12-month trading period that saw revenues increase by 20% to £51m. It also underscores J&J’s commitment to enhancing its logistics and eCommerce capabilities and providing unparalleled service to its customers.

As part of the expansion programme, J&J® is looking to increase its market share of the growing Canadian and North American ecommerce market, whilst still supporting the fulfilment needs of its European customer base wanting to penetrate the said markets.

The latest fulfilment centre marks the 6th global location alongside the UK, Europe, the East and West Coasts of America and Australia, the latter of which also launched in the last 12 months. The new centre is strategically positioned to work seamlessly with the existing global network and will offer J&J’s proprietary tech platform, ControlPort™ and world-class internationalisation consultancy, Navigator™.

Commenting on the launch of this new fulfilment centre, Emma Dempsey, J&J® CEO, said; “We are thrilled to be able to expand our footprint into Canada with the launch of this new fulfilment centre location. The eCommerce landscape in Canada is growing rapidly, and there was strong demand from current and prospective customers to expand there. This facility represents a significant investment in our network of international fulfilment centres and a commitment to provide a truly global capability to our customers.”

Emma added; “This is a very exciting period for J&J®, and we are looking forward to becoming an integral part of the Canadian business community and to continue our ambitious expansion plan throughout 2024 and into 2025. To keep the momentum going, we are already looking at future locations in Europe and the UAE.”

Darren Newman, head of global operations at J&J®, commented; “It has been great to launch our brand-new fulfilment centre in Canada. There has been a lot of growth in recent years in the Canadian e-com market, which is now the 11th largest in the world, worth an impressive £47 billion. The market is also predicted to grow by 38% over the next few years. We are excited to see what we can offer our customers by bringing our fulfilment capabilities here.”