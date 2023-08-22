News you can trust since 1931
Northampton based IT Networking Company reach National Awards Final

Northampton's own IT networking consultancy and installation firm, Nene Data Network Solutions, has achieved a remarkable feat by reaching the finals of the prestigious SME National Business Awards.
By Joshua PassmoreContributor
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 10:07 BST- 2 min read

Unlike its regional counterparts, the SME National Business Awards hold a nationwide scope, and this marks the seventh consecutive year of their awards ceremony. With a total of 20 categories for participation, the awards have garnered attention across the business landscape from businesses of all sizes.

Nene Data Network Solutions stands as a prominent entity in Northamptonshire, catering to clients nationwide since its establishment in 2011. The company specializes in delivering design and installation services for organisations networks from the cables through to Wi-Fi infrastructure. This technology not only connects organisations but also empowers their seamless operation in the modern digital era.

At the heart of their success is Nene Data Network Solutions' unwavering pride as a Northamptonshire-based enterprise. Their dedication to serving clients nationwide while maintaining strong roots in the local community has set them apart. With a focus on bringing innovation to the forefront of their sector, the company has garnered recognition for its collaborative approach with clients. By harnessing and advancing cutting-edge technologies, they ensure that their clients benefits from meticulously designed, adaptable systems. These systems not only enhance their business operations in the present but also provide robust support for future growth.

Nene Data Network Solutions' nomination underscores their commitment to revolutionizing the industry, a testament to their client-centric ethos and their prowess in leveraging technology for the betterment of businesses. As they venture into the finals of the SME National Business Awards, their journey exemplifies the spirit of innovation and excellence that drives modern enterprises forward.

The SME National Business Awards Final will be held at the iconic Wembley Stadium on the 1st December 2023!

