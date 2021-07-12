Northampton-based homemade relish business goes from strength to strength and bags two more awards

Gita collecting the business' awards.

A new Northampton business which makes homemade Italian relish has become a double award winner at the Northamptonshire Small and Medium Sized Enterprise (SME) awards.

Nakasero’s founder, Gita Raikundalia, won ‘Businesswoman of the Year’ and the company took home the gold award for ‘New Business of the Year’ at the awards ceremony in Daventry on June 28.

The business was launched in February 2020 just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit after Gita left her job in corporate finance.

In the last 18 months, the firm has gone from strength to strength, has launched a second product - an Italian jam, and is stocked in more than independent shops across the country.

The products are also on menus of well-known restaurants and eateries across the country in collaboration to create pairings using Giardiniera and Marmalata.

Now the mum-of-two from Northampton who runs the business is ecstatic to have won two more awards.

Gita said: “I am overjoyed to receive a gold award for ‘New Business of the Year’.

“We are at the beginning of our journey so it can only get better from here on.

“Winning ‘Businesswoman of the Year’ is the icing on the cake.

“The food and drink sector continues to battle with the effects of the pandemic, making this a massive victory for all SME’s and especially for the Northamptonshire food sector.

“What could be better than being recognised by the industry for creating something that makes you feel alive?”

Earlier in the year Nakasero also managed to bag two Gold and one Silver awards at the Weetabix Food and Drinks Awards.

At the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drinks Awards Nakasero’s Signature Italian relish “Giardiniera” won: Gold Award for Local Artisan Product of the Year, Gold Award for Local Artisan Vegan/Vegetarian Product of the Year and Nakasero won Silver Award for One to Watch.

Looking to the future, Gita is hoping to bring customers eclectic recipes by uncovering hidden culinary gems from around the world whilst staying true to our mantra of wholesome food.