Northampton-based health and safety experts start a new chapter with the launch of their latest book

Hot on the heels of the success of their first book, Northampton-based health and safety experts Ian Stone and Neil Munro have launched a new title to coincide with World Book Day.

Called Legionella: The Dark Arts, the book by Ian and Neil, who are both directors of multi award-winning health and safety consultancy, Acorn Safety Services, delves into the hidden dangers of legionella bacteria which can grow and thrive in water supplies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left undetected, legionella bacteria can go on to cause Legionnaires’ Disease, an illness which can be a serious health risk to the elderly or those whose immune systems are compromised.

Ian Stone and Neil Munro pictured with their latest book, Legionella: The Dark Arts

Neil explained: “The book is meant to be a comprehensive guide, detailing the risks associated with Legionnaires’ Disease within non-domestic premises in the UK.

“It will be an essential toolkit for all dutyholders, including business owners, building managers and other responsible people. It will help them to understand the A-Z of legionella bacteria, identify the possible risks in water management systems on their premises, enable them to seek information about the implementation of safety guidelines and lookout for new methods to improve safety checks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can read the book cover to cover, flip through the relevant sections or use it as a reference guide as and when you need it. At the back, you will also find sample recording sheets so you can monitor water temperature yourself and keep a close eye on any changes.”

Ian and Neil’s first book Fear and Loathing of Health and Safety has already become a best seller, with a host of five-star reviews on Amazon, where it is available in paperback or as a Kindle download or audio book.