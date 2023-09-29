Northampton based handywoman shares her journey to encourage more woman to consider trade career

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Beth Holloway, a remarkable handywoman in Milton Keynes who’s work covers Northampton, has spoken about her story in a bid to help other women wanting a career in the trades.

Beth Holloway specialises in property and garden maintenance, a field where her knack for tackling those "odd jobs" and helping others with “annoying tasks” truly shines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a period of relocating and job hunting at 18, Beth began her career journey as an apprentice at a facilities management company then after two years, she took on a maintenance job at the company.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beth Holloway handywoman

“I then became head of maintenance at a care home which I thoroughly enjoyed, however they changed owners and I decided it was no longer for me.”

“I went to a property and garden maintenance company and was forever getting compliments on my work from managers and customers after becoming the manager there for over a year, I decided I could do this for myself and make a career/business out of it.”

Beth now has her own company, Holloway Handy Hands, and finds her job extremely rewarding and fulfilling. She noted the positive comments she receives from female consumers who say “how amazing it is and how nice it is to see someone so positive in a male dominated industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also said “I have been told by many customers I have far more attention to detail than any tradesman they have experienced, have a better relationship with customers, I have a more sympathetic/caring nature and finally a lot more organised!”

“Being female also helps with the type of customers I get and who approaches me.”

However, she also told us about some of the challenges and negative experiences she has faced in the industry.

“Sexism, I have times I get phone calls, I answer and the response is “is your husband there?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “This is horrible and in fact I wont do a job for this customer because it infuriates me, not only because they expected a man to answer but also because I am in a same sex relationship so it's a double whammy!”

“I have had tradesmen laugh at me. I have had people say “you won't be able to do or lift that you’re a woman.”

Despite these negative encounters, data shows trade apprenticeship demand from females has almost doubled in the last five years, showing that more and more women are becoming interested in a career in the trade industry.

Beth added: “Check out local apprenticeships as I find you learn so much more on the job as opposed to in a classroom (I am currently at college during the evenings to become a qualified electrician).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“College is a great way too but if you can, I’d recommend an apprenticeship.”

“Don’t give up, ignore the haters, and stand your ground! You will smash it.”

This story came via My Local Toolbox and its report into tradeswomen.