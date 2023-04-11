Theo Paphitis (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

A Northampton based firm has received a double whammy boost from Retail Entrepreneur Theo Paphitis. Steve Reid owner of Friars Farm ltd and Northampton Cheese Company ltd, tweeted Theo about his business during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was picked twice as one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet or repost by Theo to his over half a million Twitter and Instagram followers. The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 3,500 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

Business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed Shopkeeper, Theo re‐tweeted both businesses to his over 500,000 Twitter and Instagram followers and as a result, www.friars-farm.com has gained more followers and extra orders for their small business. They are also profiled on the #SBS website (www.theopaphitissbs.com) that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Steve Reid said, "For both businesses to have now been selected is a big deal for us. Friars Farm was the first one we entered and won and then a little while later we entered again with our cheese company. What Theo does to help small businesses like us is great and not many people take the time to look and learn about what others are doing. We are going for a triple win and will be entering Northampton Charcuterie Company this week"

Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish them all every success.”