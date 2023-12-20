Northampton-based Forterra employees awarded for outstanding achievements

On 19th December leading building products manufacturer Forterra saw two of its employees receive prestigious awards during an event hosted by the International Clay Technology Association (ICT/ICTa) Education and Training Trust which provides training for the clayware sector. The event, which was held at Forterra’s new Desford factory, saw Production Manager Ed Storer receive the Keith FR Morton Award, and University Student and Process and Reliability Engineer Nia Lewis receive the Clay Drying and Firing Student Award.

The Keith FR Morton Award for 2023 recognises exceptional personal effort in education and training achievement in clay technology through various courses and apprenticeships.

The award is in the form of a sculptured beehive kiln, which was created at Forterra’s Redbank Measham plant in 2011. It was originally presented to Keith Morton in recognition of his 36 years of service to the ICT, ICTa and the UK Clay Industry’s Education and Training and stays with the recipient for one year.

Following a period as Production Manager at Measham, Ed took on the role of Production Manager at the old Desford Brickworks, maintaining the output of an end-of-life plant, and overseeing the commissioning process of the new Desford plant. At the same time, Ed started the Derby University Credit in drying and firing, balancing his job and education workload.

Ed Storer receiving the Keith FR Morton award

Ed said, “I deeply appreciate receiving the Keith FR Morton award in clay technology. This recognition holds immense significance, highlighting the positive impact of dedicated mentors from my time within the industry who have generously shared their knowledge and skills. I am proud to be able to collaborate with others who are equally as dedicated to the industry and to carry on Keith’s Legacy.”

With four years at Forterra, starting in the company on the operations management graduate program, Nia has continued to progress her own development and completed her Clay Drying and Firing course, with the highest pass mark of the 2023 class. She received the University certificate of credit and the ICTa Training and Committee award of £100, which was sponsored by the ICT Education and Training Trust.

Nia commented, “I’d like to thank Forterra for all its support and for the opportunity to attend this course and develop my skill set. The course has meant I am able to understand how the operation and any deviation from the process effects brick quality. I hope to continue working in operational management going forward. It feels really good when hard work pays off!”

Carl Cuthbert, Quality and Clay Technical Manager at Forterra Northampton, said, “Congratulations to Ed and Nia. Ed has been an exemplary member of the management team and to have persevered with the course alongside dealing with the significant pressures associated with running two plants is a credit to him. Nia has shown exceptional work with such a high pass mark, and we look forward to supporting her with her next steps.”

Nia Lewis receiving the Clay Drying and Firing Student Award

Caroline Wildman, Marketing Director at Forterra, said: “Many congratulations to Ed and Nia for achieving these awards.