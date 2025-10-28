Northampton-based football consultants celebrate 25th anniversary

FootballCV has been managing football operations and events since 2000, and has announced a rebrand to reflect its global reach in the modern game.

On Sunday 26th October, international football consultants FootballCV celebrated 25 years of operation in the game and announced a rebrand to Football105.

The company began in 2000 as a website that was likely the first of its kind – a CV-style portal that enabled unsigned footballers to register their details for professional clubs and scouts to access.

FootballCV quickly expanded from its database to run trial days, first at the old Rockingham Road stadium which was home to Kettering Town until 2011. Sixfields Stadium hosted an event in Northampton shortly after, before the trials scaled up to Premier League and EFL stadiums around the country.

Graham Starmer

More recently, having founded and managed the UK’s first private international football academy for 15 years before selling to new owners, FootballCV’s services have expanded tenfold. Football operations, investments, coach education, communication, player recruitment and pathways, and camp delivery are all part of the company’s growing arsenal.

To reflect its expansion, FootballCV announced its new name, Football105, on its 25th birthday. CV in Roman numerals equates to the number 105, and while the term CV – curriculum vitae – is used in England, the number form is more translatable in different languages and locations around the world.

Local businessman Graham Starmer co-founded the company 25 years ago, with former Newcastle United vice-chairman Peter Mallinger. Starmer has played a leading role in its growth ever since, supporting projects with businesses and organisations such as Samsung, Nivea, Chelsea Football Club, League Football Association, Help for Heroes, Steven Gerrard Academy, and Northampton Town Football Club.

Now Starmer and the team are ready to take the company forward through its next phase of evolution, as Football105.

Starmer said: “I am very proud about FootballCV’s origins, opening doors to new opportunities for hundreds of out-of-contract footballers.

“This is something that remains at the core of our day-to-day operation, as we continue to manage the delivery of football camps for young players from the UK and Europe, while also expanding our services to the board level at clubs and organisations.

“There are lots of people – far too many to mention – who I’d like to thank for playing their part in the last 25 years. While football is the focus, any successful club or organisation in this game is built for people, by people.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to work with many long-standing friends and projects as part of Football105, and expand our footprint in the global game.”

To learn more about Football105’s history, projects, and services, please visit football105.com.