Northampton-based food manufacturer declares Coronation quiche fit for a king!

‘We can confirm that it is as delicious as the ingredients might suggest, and is definitely fit for a King!’

By Michael EvansContributor
Published 4th May 2023, 12:52 BST- 2 min read

Ahead of the Coronation Weekend, Greencore, the UK’s quiche expert, has tried and tested King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s signature dish recipe, the Coronation Quiche, and declared it fit for a King!

Greencore, the leading food manufacturer, produces more than 30 million quiches each year at its Kiveton site. This means the site, which produces quiches for several of the UK’s leading supermarkets, is one of the largest quiche manufacturing sites in the UK. The company’s expert team of product developers and chefs were excited to try the new recipe, which was posted on the Royal Family’s website and social media platforms earlier this month.

The Coronation Quiche, which is filled with cheese, spinach, broad beans, and tarragon among many other delicious ingredients, has been personally chosen by the King and the Queen Consort as the centrepiece ahead of a weekend of ‘Big Lunch’ Coronation street parties.

Greencore Product Team Sample Coronation Quiche
Commenting on the celebratory quiche, Sophie Globe, Food Lead at Greencore said: “We know that many people will gather and enjoy food for the Coronation, and quiche is the ultimate party food. We were excited by the recipe and asked our chef, Rachel Yeadon, to create the quiche. We can confirm that it is as delicious as the ingredients might suggest, and is definitely fit for a King! Here at Greencore, we have a fantastic range of quiches, available in supermarkets – all worthy of any occasion. Over the Coronation Weekend, we are expecting a 35% increase in quiche sales, as people get into the mood for the royal celebration!”

The UK’s most popular quiche is the classic Quiche Lorraine, which accounts for 30% of all quiche sales.

The Coronation Quiche recipe can be found here on the Royal Family’s website: https://www.royal.uk/the-coronation-quiche

