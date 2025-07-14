Northampton-based Care Launch partners with Found by Lottie to support care sector growth

By Harry Evans
Contributor
Published 14th Jul 2025, 12:22 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 11:45 BST
Northampton-based care marketing provider Care Launch has announced a strategic partnership with Found by Lottie, a specialist Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform designed for the care sector.

The partnership aims to help care providers across the UK better track where their enquiries are coming from - allowing them to make smarter, more data-driven marketing decisions.

"Too often, care providers invest in marketing without being able to clearly see what’s working,” said Brendan Gilbert, Co-founder of Care Launch. “This partnership is about giving care providers the clarity they need to grow confidently.”

Care Launch, which supports care businesses with marketing strategy and execution, will work closely with the Found by Lottie team to integrate attribution tools directly into the CRM platform. This will help care homes identify which channels; such as online ads, social media, or directories are delivering real results.

Care Launch Founding Teamplaceholder image
Care Launch Founding Team

With better tracking and insights, providers can avoid wasting budget, build stronger enquiry pipelines, and sustain long-term growth.

Both companies are focused on addressing a common challenge in the sector: without clear data, marketing is often the first thing to be cut - despite its role in driving occupancy and visibility.

Found by Lottie’s platform, built specifically for the care industry, enables providers to manage and track enquiries with ease, while Care Launch brings deep marketing expertise to ensure those tools are put to work effectively.

Care providers interested in learning more can visit carelaunch.co.uk

