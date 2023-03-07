Northampton-based British Institute of Cleaning Science announces audit app official launch

The British Institute of Cleaning Science (BICSc) has announced the official launch of its pioneering audit app set to revolutionise the professional cleaning sector.

The industry-leading institute, based in Northampton, revealed the ground-breaking BICSc Cleaning & Hygiene Audit App is now live and available for the first time to the public, following months of development and rigorous testing, with the official unveiling of the app taking place at the Cleaning Show in London in March.

In addition to a cleaning inspection, the state-of-the-art app audit also focuses on an in-depth check of processes, systems, paperwork and policies as well as being the first app specifically built for soft services.

As technological developments within the cleaning community continue to help drive professional standards, BICSc will formally launch its innovative app at the Cleaning Show where the experts from BICSc will share industry insights and knowledge on the latest issues within the sector.

Neil Spencer-Cook, Chief Operating Officer at BICSc, said: “We are delighted to be able to announce the new BICSc Cleaning & Hygiene Audit app is now available and we are extremely excited to be able to share the app with the professional cleaning community.

“We are particularly proud this pioneering app is the first specifically built for soft services. Due to its extensive adaptability and agility, it will be an asset to businesses and organisations operating within the professional cleaning industry. It is the perfect tool which will prove invaluable in helping to transform and improve standards within the cleaning community, and demonstrates how BICSc continues to innovate and strive for raising standards across the industry.”

BICSc highlighted how audits are increasingly becoming a popular way to monitor cleaning standards, providing an in-depth report on service delivery, which is beneficial to both client and contractor. The institute also revealed in facilities, where audits are carried out regularly, it is proven that the quality of the cleaning improves and this frequently leads to the start of a cycle of continuing increased standards.

Neil Spencer-Cook added: “To demonstrate how the BICSc Cleaning & Hygiene Audit App is ideal for the workplace we have also launched access to our free online app training course which outlines the benefits of an audit and takes an in-depth look at the app in action.”