Northampton-based asbestos management company named one of the UK's best in national awards

A Northampton-based asbestos management company, Acorn Analytical Services, has been named as one of the UK’s best consultancies at the prestigious National Building and Construction Awards (NBCA).

Acorn Analytical Services, which also has offices in Wolverhampton, Cleckheaton and London, won the silver award in the Consultancy of the Year category at the NBCAs, cementing the company’s place as one of the biggest names in the asbestos industry.

Director, Neil Munro said: “We are delighted to have received this award in front of some of the biggest names in the construction industry and it shows just how far Acorn Analytical Services has come over the past nine years.

Dan Crask and David Kelsey from Acorn Analytical Services pictured at the National Building and Construction Awards.

“This award also recognises the hard work and dedication of our team of experts who always go above and beyond to help raise awareness of the hidden dangers of asbestos, while offering the very best guidance and support possible to our growing list of clients.”

It has been a remarkable year for the team at Acorn Analytical Services who won the Employer of the Year award at the Northamptonshire SME Awards in June.

Since then, the business, which marks its 10th anniversary in 2023, has continued to grow taking on new staff to meet increasing demand for its services.