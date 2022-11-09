Northampton-based asbestos consultancy offers new opportunities to staff affected by closure of local business

Staff who have recently lost their jobs are being given new opportunities to grow and rebuild their careers at a leading asbestos management company.

The team of directors at Northampton-based Acorn Analytical Services has been using social media to connect with staff who unexpectedly found themselves out of work last month after another asbestos and environmental health management company in the county fell into administration.

Acorn Analytical Services, which has offices in Northampton, Wolverhampton, Cleckheaton and London is currently recruiting for analysts and surveyors, managers, trainees and administration staff as it continues to grow its client base and the range of services it offers.

The team of directors at Acorn Analytical Services, from left to right, Neil Munro, Paul Knights, Sam Savage and Ian Stone.

Director Paul Knights said: “We’ve seen a flurry of activity recently from people looking to secure their future in the industry and find work locally to support themselves and their families.

“The door is always open at Acorn. In the last ten years, members of staff have left but then returned, sometimes within a week, because Acorn is such a great place to work.

“We offer competitive packages for all our staff, the opportunity to progress and the chance to work for a company which will always value you and your contribution.

“It’s an exciting time for Acorn. We’re growing, we have ambitious plans for the future, and we’d love to hear from anyone who is interested in joining our team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director Ian Stone said: “We’re in the midst of an asbestos epidemic in the UK and highly-skilled asbestos experts have never been more important to our business.

“At Acorn, we’re passionate about the work we do. As well as working with clients to advise them on how to manage asbestos, we also help to raise awareness of the dangers of this hidden killer which is still a significant threat to health despite being banned more than 20 years ago. The work we’re doing is vital and is undoubtedly helping to save lives.