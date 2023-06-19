News you can trust since 1931
Northampton bar sees return of Mamma Mia themed evening after last summer’s success

Here we go again!
Megan Hillery
By Megan Hillery
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 16:22 BST

The Church Bar and Restaurant in Northampton is inviting local ABBA fans back to experience a Mamma Mia themed evening, following its success last year.

For one night only, the Bridge Street venue is transforming into a Greek taverna, where guests will get to enjoy a three course meal before letting out their inner Dancing Queens to live music from the UK’s leading ABBA tribute band, Re-Bjorn.

A spokesperson for The Church Bar said: “Come and experience an unforgettable evening at Nikos Taverna, where we will magically convert The Church into a Greek taverna.

Last year, some attendees came dressed in Mamma Mia inspired outfits, like this table of four.Last year, some attendees came dressed in Mamma Mia inspired outfits, like this table of four.
“Guests will enjoy a complimentary Greek-inspired cocktail, followed by a delectable three-course meal infused with Greek flavours.

“Throughout the night, the incredible ABBA tribute band, Re-Bjorn, will provide top-notch entertainment that will have you singing and dancing. Don't let this amazing event pass you by.”

Attendees will be able to tuck into a Greek mezze board to start before choosing between chicken gyros, pork souvlaki, herb crusted rump of lamb or vegan moussaka.

For dessert there is a choice between honey and rosewater baklava, warm lemon sponge or vegan rose wine and watermelon sorbet - mmm, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!

Read our review on last year’s event here.

If you fancy taking a chance on this Mamma Mia themed evening, the event will take place on Friday, July 21 from 7pm onwards.

Tickets can be booked now at £65 per person. It’s first come first served - the winner takes it all. Please note that food must be pre-ordered prior to the event.

More information can be found here.

