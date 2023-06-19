Northampton bar sees return of Mamma Mia themed evening after last summer’s success
The Church Bar and Restaurant in Northampton is inviting local ABBA fans back to experience a Mamma Mia themed evening, following its success last year.
For one night only, the Bridge Street venue is transforming into a Greek taverna, where guests will get to enjoy a three course meal before letting out their inner Dancing Queens to live music from the UK’s leading ABBA tribute band, Re-Bjorn.
A spokesperson for The Church Bar said: “Come and experience an unforgettable evening at Nikos Taverna, where we will magically convert The Church into a Greek taverna.
“Guests will enjoy a complimentary Greek-inspired cocktail, followed by a delectable three-course meal infused with Greek flavours.
“Throughout the night, the incredible ABBA tribute band, Re-Bjorn, will provide top-notch entertainment that will have you singing and dancing. Don't let this amazing event pass you by.”
Attendees will be able to tuck into a Greek mezze board to start before choosing between chicken gyros, pork souvlaki, herb crusted rump of lamb or vegan moussaka.
For dessert there is a choice between honey and rosewater baklava, warm lemon sponge or vegan rose wine and watermelon sorbet - mmm, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!
If you fancy taking a chance on this Mamma Mia themed evening, the event will take place on Friday, July 21 from 7pm onwards.
Tickets can be booked now at £65 per person. It’s first come first served - the winner takes it all. Please note that food must be pre-ordered prior to the event.