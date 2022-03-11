A quirky bar in Northampton town centre is hosting a coffee morning to raise money for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Phileas Fogg and Mad Hatter themed bar, The Eccentric Englishman - situated in St Giles Street - is hosting a Ukrainian Coffee Morning on Thursday, March 24 from 10am to 2pm.

Owner of The Eccentric Englishman, Liz Cox, said: "Someone approached me last week - we used to do a lot of fundraising events at my old pub - and she suggested to me, 'Why don't you do something for the Ukrainians?'

The Eccentric Englishman is hosting a coffee morning to raise money for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds.

"I already gave a box away through a friend for that and I thought, we have a lot of followers on Facebook so I am sure there are a lot of people who want to help."

Baked goods, sandwiches, cakes, cocktails and more will be on offer at the coffee morning as well as a prize raffle.

All proceeds will go to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal by the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), which will be match-funded by the government as part of their UK Match Aid Scheme.

Liz, who formerly ran the Old Five Bells in Kingsthorpe, added: "We have been inundated with donations so far, which has been amazing - the amount of people who want to help.

"I know how generous people can be out there and and it brings everyone together. We have always got community at the heart of everything we do so it always helps to bring everyone together."

Liz wants to give a special thank you to all the local businesses who have made donations so far including The Brownie Base, Flower St, Northampton Pizza Hole, Muddled Lime Cocktails, AJ Steel Designs, Ginger Hair, Zoe’s Beauty Box, Bread and Pullet, French Fancies, Empire Asthetics and Enrich Beauty by Bobbie Keane.

The Eccentric Englishman is still on the lookout for local bakers and businesses to donate sweet and savoury goods for the coffee morning as well as prizes for the raffle.