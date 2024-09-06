A Northampton bar business has scooped a double award win, helping to put the town on the map across the Midlands.

Black Ducks Bars was recently named the Midlands’ best mobile bar provider and events management company of the year at the LUXlife Magazine Awards.

The mobile bar hire business operates across the county, and was founded by partners Jimmy Emmett and Clare Parmenter in 2020.

Jimmy, who has more than a decade-and-a-half of experience in the hospitality industry, managed an events catering company from 2010 until 2019.

He decided to sell his stake with a view to starting a family – as catering for events saw him travel all over the UK to places like Glastonbury Festival and the Isle of Wight.

That was when Jimmy and Clare set up Black Ducks Bars and they had a full calendar of events lined up before the pandemic hit.

“All of those bookings disappeared,” Jimmy told the Chronicle & Echo. “We offered a door-to-door cocktail delivery service while everyone was in lockdown, and this boosted our online and local presence.”

As the restrictions began to ease, 2021 and 2022 were jam packed with the weddings and events that had been rescheduled – with around three bookings without fail every weekend.

With the success off the back of the pandemic, the pair looked for ways to expand their offering and began catering for corporate events.

That has continued to be the focus this year through the second strand of the business, Black Ducks Events, in which they offer bespoke event management across the county and beyond.

The business partners with Duston Mill to run summer socials and Christmas parties, and they also cater for them with pizzas, burgers and Pan-Asian cuisine.

Black Ducks is offering Christmas parties at Duston Mill again this year, and they are pleased to have already surpassed ticket numbers from last year – with some sold out dates.

Black Ducks Bars partner with Duston Mill to run summer socials and Christmas parties, and ticket sales for the upcoming festive celebrations have already overtaken last year.

Talking about their recent regional award wins, Jimmy said: “It is incredible and so nice to be recognised for providing a good service.

“I’m obsessed with customer experience and it keeps me up at night. We’re a lot bigger now than we were a few years ago, but I still personally oversee every event and make sure it runs smoothly.”

The team were anonymously nominated for the awards, and it was their online reviews and client feedback that helped them secure the wins.

“It’s an incredible achievement and shows all the hard work and sleepless nights do pay off,” the co-founder added.

Jimmy says that award nominations and wins make a “huge” difference to their independent business. Every time they post about their success on social media, they get a rush of new enquiries.

“It gives new clients the confidence that we know what we’re doing and we’re respected,” said Jimmy.

As Black Ducks continues to grow year on year, the founders hope to put greater focus on their food offering next year, continue working closely with Duston Mill, and secure their own venue.

Their latest Mexican themed collaboration with Ember Restaurant is taking place at Duston Mill next Saturday (September 14) and you can find out more on their social media channels.

For more information on Black Ducks Bars, visit the business’ website here.