Dean Griffin.

An army veteran turned electrician from Northampton is through to the semi-finals of a national company’s tradesperson competition.

Dean Griffin, who suffered with PTSD following his deployment in Iraq, has been an electrician for six years and owns Doctor Electric Ltd.

The 45-year-old has been selected following an initial application outlining how he demonstrates a real passion for the trade, is exceptionally skilled, and has the drive and determination to go above and beyond for their customers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean previously reached Screwfix’s semi-final in the trade apprentice competition and has now reached the same stage of the tradesperson competition this year.

The electrician has now taken on an apprentice of his own and carries out free work for the elderly and vulnerable, whether it is helping with DIY, PAT testing or raising funds for local charities.

Dean said: “I’m delighted to be through to the semi-finals of the competition. I hope to reach the national final in September so I can show the judges how dedicated I am to my trade and how I stand out from others in the industry.

“My work is my passion, and I want to share my knowledge with as many customers and prospective electricians as possible which is why I teach at a local college.

“I have also set up a YouTube channel about the work and challenges I may face and am proud to say I have over 2,000 followers.

“It really is an exciting time ahead for my business and the industry and winning this competition would be the icing on the cake.”

Dean will join over 30 other semi-finalists in the interview stage with representatives from Screwfix to try and secure a place at a two-day virtual final event in September.

Simon Jackson, Screwfix customer and digital director, added: “All of our semi-finalists are a great example of the nation’s tradespeople who give their all to support their local community and champion a career in the trade.

“From many entries, our semi-finalists have done incredibly well to get this far. I’d like to wish everyone through to this stage of the competition the best of luck and look forward to meeting our national finalists in September.”