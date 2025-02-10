Northampton apprentice helps Amazon announce 1,000 new UK apprenticeships

Enrika at Amazon's fulfilment centre in Rugby

The company is recruiting for more than 40 different schemes; from data science and cyber security, to marketing and engineering. More than half of the roles are open to external candidates, combining paid work with classroom education. Roles include more than 500 higher-level apprenticeships for software development, automation engineering, and operations.

A Northampton apprentice has helped Amazon announce that it is creating more than 1,000 new apprenticeships in the UK in 2025. The Amazon apprenticeship programme, recognised as one of the UK's top apprenticeship schemes by the Government’s Department for Education[1], will offer a wide range of opportunities across the country in Amazon businesses including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Prime Video, and Amazon Devices and Services.

Enrika Misiukeviciene from Northampton has taken part in the programme and is sharing her story to encourage others to consider an apprenticeship.

Enrika lives in Northampton and works at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Rugby as a specialist dealing with customer service, checking stock and making sure customers get their orders on time.

Enrika has completed two apprenticeships during her time at Amazon; a Team Leader Supervisor apprenticeship and an apprenticeship in Operations Departmental Management, which she completed in November last year.

“I finished school in Lithuania in 2010, and I came to the UK to work,” Enrika said. “I’d always planned to go back, but I really enjoyed living in England. I worked in a few different places before joining Amazon in 2012, where I started my progression. Amazon offers a programme called Career Choice, where the company will pay up to 95% of your tuition fees. I studied HR at Northampton College through this programme and got a temporary HR role within Amazon at the end.”

“I worked in a few different roles until 2019, when I saw that Amazon was opening a fulfilment centre in Rugby. I applied for my current job as escalations specialist and got it. While in this role, I applied for Amazon’s Operations Departmental Management apprenticeship because I wanted to improve my skills and knowledge, and I’m so glad I went for it.”

Enrika explains why she was drawn to the apprenticeship at Amazon:

Enrika Misiukeviciene, escalations specialist at Amazon in Rugby

“I’ve always wanted to progress, and this was a great way to improve my English and set myself on a path to get a degree. I’m hoping to be enrolled in a Chartered Management Degree apprenticeship through Amazon in April, which will help with my plan of becoming a manager within Amazon one day.”

What’s Enrika’s favourite thing about her apprenticeship at Amazon?

“I’ve loved that getting to study with Exeter University, meeting new people, and visiting different buildings within Amazon to see how different parts of the company work. Amazon is an amazing company; I’ve been here for 13 years, and I feel glad to be a part of it. There’s so much opportunity to apply yourself and study – I’d really recommend an apprenticeship here to anyone!”

"Apprenticeships have been a big focus for Amazon for over a decade, and we're excited to continue creating opportunities for people to start and grow their careers through the announcement of 1,000 new UK apprenticeships in 2025," added John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager at Amazon. "The Amazon Apprenticeship programme is perfect for people of all ages who are either taking their first step on the career ladder, or for those who want to pursue a new path. This is one of the many ways we continue to create opportunities for people inside and outside Amazon to learn new skills and gain new qualifications."

Recruitment is now underway across more than 40 different programmes, including data science and cyber security, HR, marketing, engineering, health and safety, and warehouse operations. The majority of courses now also include generative AI training, and this year, Amazon is also launching new programmes including creative industries production, data centre operations, and facilities operations.

Since the launch of the Amazon Apprenticeship programme in 2013, Amazon has offered 7,000 apprenticeships in the UK. There are currently around 2,000 apprentices in the programme, making it one of the largest and broadest apprenticeship schemes in the UK. Since 2021, Amazon has committed £11 million supporting 650 small and medium-sized businesses, third sector organisations, and public sector bodies including the NHS with more than 1,000 apprenticeships. This is through the apprenticeship levy transfer scheme, across a wide range of schemes including adult care, data, dental nurses and broadcast production assistants.

Young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) can also take advantage of the Amazon Supported Internship programme. Launched in 2021, the initiative combines classroom learning with practical work experience; helping interns develop essential skills in English, Maths, and CV writing, while gaining hands-on experience across three operational job functions.

Pay at Amazon starts from £13.50 or £14.50 per hour depending on location, equating to between £28,000 and £30,000 annually. Additionally, from day one, all employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, and an employee discount. Together, these benefits are worth more than £700 annually, and employees can take advantage of a company pension plan.

Applications are now open for Amazon’s apprenticeship programme. For more information, visit: www.amazonapprenticeships.co.uk