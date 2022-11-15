Northampton accountancy firm hits the airwaves with insightful podcast

A brand-new insightful podcast focussing on the trials and tribulations of running a successful business will also be broadcast monthly as a local radio show.

Unrelenting Drive will be live streamed on YouTube on the second Tuesday of every month at 4pm and then take to the airwaves on Northampton’s Revolution Radio at 2pm on the second Thursday of each month.

The launch show, which is the brainchild of host Nishi Patel, will take place this Thursday, 17th November, at 2pm on 96.1FM.

Nishi Patel

Nishi, who is also the managing director of Northamptonshire accounting firm N-Accounting, is looking forward to telling the stories of the county’s entrepreneurs and normalising adversity in business.

He said: “The show will incorporate a more visceral interview about what these business owners have been through to reach their current success, the pains and challenges. I think it is important that business owners know that they’re not alone in facing trading troubles and adversity is normal when you are building a business.

“It’s great when people reflect back to the beginning of their journey and can show how far they’ve come.”

The show will feature entrepreneurs who have been in business for more than five years and the first guest is Dealerfront’s managing director Dipesh Patel.

