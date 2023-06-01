‘Non-stop’ support for Northampton cafe during first six months sees it nominated for award

The “non-stop” support and custom at a cafe and bar during its first six months open has seen it nominated for a county-wide award.

The Loft Cafe & Lounge Bar, in High Street, Moulton, first opened to the public in December last year.

It was set up by mother and son duo, Donna and Thomas Archer, who have always worked in the catering industry and took a chance on this new venture.

Described as a “now or never” decision to open The Loft, Thomas said the first half a year open has been “really good” and there has been “non-stop support from the Moulton community”.

Thomas worked in the cafe that previously owned the building for three years and after leaving for a different job, he previously told this newspaper that the idea of setting up his own establishment “had always been in the back of his mind”.

He and his mum’s shared passion for catering saw them buy the property when it went up for sale.

“It is the ideal location in a growing village, surrounded by shops and housing estates,” said Thomas in December last year. “We live nearby and know the village well so it was the perfect opportunity.”

The venue held a ‘Fizz & Flower‘ event with a local florist from Blooming Beauties, where customers made their own spring wreath.

The pair hoped to create a “friendly and homely atmosphere” and from the “great” feedback given by customers, it is clear this is what Moulton “wanted and needed”.

Not only have they targeted the locals, but people travel from across and out of town after discovering the venue on social media.

Thomas and Donna have been pleased to host a number of baby showers for individuals from outside of Northampton, who have made the extra effort to choose and use them.

To keep up with how busy they are, they have even had to employ a new member of staff.

The Loft has made it to the shortlist for 'Best Cafe in Northants' at this year's Muddy Stilettos Awards.

Thomas deems this his proudest moment since setting up the business with his mother and said: “We couldn’t believe it and were shocked when the message came through.

“We’d only been open for a few months and it shows people are loving it in and around Moulton.”

The venue has a number of events and themed evenings planned for later in the year, in August and September, which Thomas says to keep an eye out for.

When asked what the customer favourites are on the menu, Thomas says breakfasts are a hit on Fridays and Saturdays and afternoon teas are an all-round winner – as well as afternoon tea vouchers to gift to others.

An important aspect of The Loft when it first opened was stocking and supporting local suppliers.

This still happens to this day, with treats from Els Bakes and Love Blondies Brownies recently available to shop in store.

The cafe is also home to a display unit, where they sell homeware and garden accessories from a nearby, independent business – Tickerty Boo.

Looking to the future, Thomas said: “We want to keep going as strong as we have started out for years to come.”

The Loft remains open every Tuesday to Saturday from 9am until 4pm.