Nominations for Taylor Wimpey’s £500 Community Chest now open for groups in Northamptonshire

The housebuilder is inviting those living in Northampton to nominate local groups, organisations or individuals they think are most deserving of a helping hand.

Be it a contribution towards some much needed new equipment, a personal fundraising challenge, or anything in between, Taylor Wimpey wants to hear from you. Local residents can submit their suggestions by emailing the name of the nominee, along with a brief description of why they have been nominated, to [email protected]

All nominations will need to be received by Friday 14th July 2023 and only one email per person will be counted. Taylor Wimpey East Midlands will then select the group, organisation or individual who is their winner for Northampton and they will be awarded the £500 donation.

Nominations for Taylor Wimpey’s £500 Community Chest now open

Olivia Peters, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, said: “We are always proud to support the local communities in which we build and we want to recognise those who are going above and beyond to make a difference. If you know a worthy cause in your area, we would love to hear about them.

“We look forward to receiving the nominations and announcing the winner - best of luck to all the nominees!”