Nomination deadline for SME Northamptonshire Business Awards nears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nominations for the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards close next Friday (January 24) and organisers are encouraging local businesses to apply.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards are open to any company in the county with less than 250 employees.

There are 22 categories for which local businesses can apply, ranging from Best New Business and Business Woman of the Year to Employer of the Year. New this year are Apprentice Employer of the Year and Hospitality Business of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also an award given for an overall winner. Last year, KRW Accountants, a Towcester-based company, was given that accolade.

Businesses have one more week to nominate themselves for the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards. (Picture from last year's awards ceremony.)

The Northamptonshire awards will take place on May 1 at the Franklin’s Gardens stadium. Category winners of the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards are invited to attend a national awards final at Wembley stadium in November.

Damian Cummins is director of the awards. He said: “From a marketing perspective, it puts you ahead of your competitors, if you’re a new business it’s an opportunity to get your name out there in front of people.”

Anyone wishing to apply for the awards has until the end of next week. Visit the SME website for more information.