Nomination deadline for SME Northamptonshire Business Awards nears
The awards are open to any company in the county with less than 250 employees.
There are 22 categories for which local businesses can apply, ranging from Best New Business and Business Woman of the Year to Employer of the Year. New this year are Apprentice Employer of the Year and Hospitality Business of the Year.
There is also an award given for an overall winner. Last year, KRW Accountants, a Towcester-based company, was given that accolade.
The Northamptonshire awards will take place on May 1 at the Franklin’s Gardens stadium. Category winners of the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards are invited to attend a national awards final at Wembley stadium in November.
Damian Cummins is director of the awards. He said: “From a marketing perspective, it puts you ahead of your competitors, if you’re a new business it’s an opportunity to get your name out there in front of people.”
Anyone wishing to apply for the awards has until the end of next week. Visit the SME website for more information.
