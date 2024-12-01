NNBN urges public to support small businesses ahead of Small Business Saturday

Northamptonshire Membership Organisation NNBN is calling on the public to show their support for local small businesses this year, as Small Business Saturday approaches this weekend.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Saturday, (7th December), Small Business Saturday is a national initiative designed to encourage shoppers to explore and support independent businesses within their communities.

Small businesses are the backbone of Northamptonshire’s economy, contributing to job creation, innovation, and the overall prosperity of the County and NNBN, which connects small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Northamptonshire, is urging local residents to spend locally and spread the word about the vital services and products offered by small businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NNBN encourages shoppers to think beyond the high street and explore independent retailers, local artisans, cafes, and other SMEs that contribute to the unique character of the county. Whether it’s purchasing gifts, dining out, or booking a service, every action counts.

NNBN Managing Director Simon Cox ahead of Small Business Saturday 2024

“We’re incredibly proud of the diversity and resilience of Northamptonshire’s small businesses. They play a crucial role in shaping the local economy and community spirit,” said Simon Cox, Managing Director of NNBN.

“Small Business Saturday is the perfect opportunity to showcase the value these businesses bring to our towns and villages. This year, we’re asking everyone in Northamptonshire to make a conscious effort to support their local shops, restaurants, service providers, and creators.”

“Supporting local businesses not only helps them thrive, but it also creates stronger, more vibrant communities. When you shop locally, you’re investing in your community’s future and helping to create a sustainable economy for all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the campaign, NNBN will be promoting a variety of small businesses on their social media this weekend with photographs, comments and quotes from local leaders and business owners from around Northamptonshire and visiting various local businesses throughout the day to raise awareness of them in Northamptonshire.

For more information, visit: nnbn.co.uk/smallbusinesssaturday