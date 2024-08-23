NNBN supporting Northamptonshire Manufacturing Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northamptonshire membership organisation, NNBN, is backing Northamptonshire Manufacturing Week taking place at the end of September.

The week will see a number of initiatives taking place across Northamptonshire and includes National Manufacturing Day which takes place on 26th September and is a national celebration of UK manufacturing, raising the profile of the sector.

Leading the week’s events is Cassandra Campbell, Marketing Manager Paradise Computing – manufacturing and logistics business software specialists based in Althorp, Northampton and supported by a number of key stakeholders such as Sage UK, The Manufacturer, the Northamptonshire Manufacturing Forum, Made In Northamptonshire, the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, the University of Northampton and West Northamptonshire Council.

NNBN Managing Director Simon Cox

NNBN Director Simon Cox said “Manufacturing plays such a key role in our business community across the County and we’re delighted to be supporting Cassandra and Paradise Computing with the Northamptonshire Manufacturing Week.

“The week will bring key stakeholders, local businesses, public sector bodies and other interested parties together to help champion the sector and we’re looking forward to supporting the week which will show the strength of the Northamptonshire manufacturing community.”

Cassandra Campbell from Paradise Computing said “It is incredibly exciting to be organising the first Northamptonshire Manufacturing Week. The importance of collaboration and supporting our local industry cannot be overstated, and the support we have received has been overwhelmingly positive. We are thrilled to bring together key stakeholders, local businesses, and public sector bodies to celebrate and champion the strength of our manufacturing community. Thank you also to NNBN; it’s fantastic being a member of such a vibrant Northamptonshire Business Network.”

Northamptonshire Manufacturing Week starts on Monday 23rd September with a variety of online events throughout the week and a special celebration taking place on Thursday 26th September with a face to face event being planned at Vulcan Works.

For further information, visit https://paradisecomputing.co.uk/nnmfg