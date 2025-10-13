NNBN Awards 2025: Outstanding winners crowned at prestigious Northamptonshire celebration

From a fashion entrepreneur and micro wind turbine manufacturer to a sight support charity and escape room business - Northamptonshire's diverse business excellence has been celebrated in style at the NNBN Awards 2025.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Office furniture specialists Verve Workspace claimed the top honour of the night, scooping Business of the Year and beating strong competition from Simply Techspace and Castle Theatre. Commended by judges for their impressive 39% year-on-year revenue growth, the Milton Malsor-based business works with over 60 global manufacturers and has more than 12,000 clients UK-wide.

Corby-based Marlec took home The Green Award for their pioneering work in renewable energy. Established in 1978, the company produces the well-known Rutland Windcharger range and generates around 50% of their own electricity via solar power.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Towcester based Nick Wilson received the Special Recognition Award for his outstanding achievements as The Disabled Adventurer, celebrating his exceptional contribution to accessibility and community impact across Northamptonshire.

NNBN Award winners 2025

Simon Cox, Director of NNBN, said: "The awards evening was absolutely incredible. The calibre of winners and finalists demonstrated just how much talent, innovation, and determination existed across Northamptonshire. These awards weren't just about recognition – they were about celebrating the people and organisations that drive our local economy forward and make such a positive impact in our communities."

Marie Baker, Director of NNBN and Poppy Eco Hub said: It has been such a pleasure to work on this year’s NNBN Awards. The number of amazing entries and talented businesses and organisations across Northamptonshire always brings us so much joy and makes us so proud to be part of this event. All finalists should be so proud of themselves. All the work that goes on in the background, seeing it all come together makes it all worth it. Well done everyone.”

Another winner on the night was Jamie-Lee Lothian of Northants Fashion & Textiles School who secured a double victory, winning both Business Person of the Year and Start Up Business of the Year. The qualified teacher and mother of three has grown her school from a single class to three fully booked classes with over 60 students and a waiting list - all within the first year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NAB Sight Support for Northamptonshire was crowned Charity of the Year, while last year’s charity winner Community Law Service were announced as Runner Up. The Nutrient Gap from Irthlingborough won Food & Drink Business of the Year, highlighting their growth and innovation in the nutrition sector.

Among the notable runners-up were Zinc Digital, who scooped Runner Up in the West Northamptonshire Innovative Enterprise Award category, while founder Joe Zielinski was the runner up in the Business Person of the Year category. Simply Techspace was runner-up for Business of the Year, while Wicksteed Park claimed runner-up in the Tourism Award, The Beauty Box was runner-up for Small Business of the Year and Pendragon Protect was runner-up for Micro Business of the Year.

The NNBN Awards 2025 are generously supported by event sponsor Wilson Browne Solicitors, and headline sponsors West Northamptonshire Council, Square Feet, Poppy Eco Hub, and Pilkington Communications.

Meet our 2025 winners:

Business of the Year (sponsored by Business Doctors Northamptonshire)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winner: Verve Workspace, Milton Malsor

Verve Workspace, Milton Malsor Runner-up: Simply Techspace, Moulton Park Northampton

Business Person of the Year (sponsored by The Business Times)

Winner: Jamie-Lee Lothian, Northants Fashion & Textiles School

Jamie-Lee Lothian, Northants Fashion & Textiles School Runner-up: Joe Zielinski, Zinc Digital

Charity of the Year (sponsored by MPP Digital)

Winner: NAB Sight Support for Northamptonshire

NAB Sight Support for Northamptonshire Runner-up: Community Law Service

Food & Drink Business of the Year (sponsored by voco Rockingham Forest Corby)

Winner: The Nutrient Gap, Irthlingborough

The Nutrient Gap, Irthlingborough Runner-up: The Palmichael

Hair & Beauty Business of the Year (sponsored by A2B Exterior Cleaning)

Winner: Beauty Bar Desborough

Beauty Bar Desborough Runner-up: Beauty by Frankie, Northampton

Health & Wellbeing Business of the Year (sponsored by Hanwood Park)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winner: Lifestyle Performance Transformations, Kettering

Lifestyle Performance Transformations, Kettering Runner-up: Yoke Hill Leisure, Upper Benefield

Micro Business of the Year (sponsored by Ena HR & Training)

Winner: Melody Woman Music

Melody Woman Music Runner-up: Pendragon Protect

The North Northamptonshire Enterprise Award (sponsored by Tresham College, part of The Bedford College Group)

Winner: Sheer Edge

Sheer Edge Runner-up: Hangar .41

Northamptonshire Tourism Award (sponsored by The Chester House Estate)

Winner: Rushden Escape Rooms

Rushden Escape Rooms Runner-up: Wicksteed Park, Kettering

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by Umbrella HR)

Winner: Stunited CIC, Northampton

Stunited CIC, Northampton Runner-up: The Beauty Box

Special Recognition Award (sponsored by Wyke Financial)

Winner: Nick Wilson, Disabled Adventurer

Nick Wilson, Disabled Adventurer Runner-up: Nick Hayton, Corporate and Community Fundraiser, Northamptonshire Health Charity

Start Up Business of the Year (sponsored by Freelance Credit Control)

Winner: Northants Fashion & Textiles School, Northampton

Northants Fashion & Textiles School, Northampton Runner-up: The Right Track Consultancy, Northampton

The Green Award (sponsored by Web Alliance)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winner: Marlec Engineering, Corby

Marlec Engineering, Corby Runner-up: Eastfield Academy, Northampton

The West Northamptonshire Innovative Enterprise Award (sponsored by West Northamptonshire Council)

Winner: Hilton Northampton

Hilton Northampton Runner-up: Zinc Digital, Little Houghton

For more information about the NNBN Awards, visit nnbnawards.co.uk