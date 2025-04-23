NNBN Awards 2025: Headline sponsors announced as excitement builds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With just one week until the NNBN Awards 2025 open for entries, anticipation is building – and today, organisers have revealed the headline sponsors backing this prestigious celebration of business and charity success.

West Northamptonshire Council, Square Feet, Poppy Eco Hub, and Pilkington Communications have all thrown their support behind the event, reinforcing its status as one of the most significant awards nights in the county. The event sponsor is once again generously supported by Wilson Browne Solicitors.

Taking place at the Hilton Northampton on Friday, October 10, the NNBN Awards will once again recognise the very best of Northamptonshire’s business and charity sectors. With a record-breaking number of entries expected, this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Simon Cox, Director of NNBN, said: “These awards are all about celebrating the incredible talent, innovation, and resilience in Northamptonshire. Having the support of such respected sponsors makes a huge difference – it allows us to put on a fantastic event while giving businesses and charities the recognition they deserve.”

NNBN winners from last year's event in Northampton

Headline sponsor Square Feet is supporting the NNBN Awards for the first time in 2025. Tom Green, Director at Square Feet, said: “Northamptonshire is home to so many fantastic businesses, and these awards provide a brilliant platform to recognise and celebrate their success. We are excited to be part of such a positive and inspiring event.”

West Northamptonshire Council is once again backing the awards, recognising the vital role they play in showcasing the county’s thriving business and charity community.

StuartTimmiss, Executive Director of Place & Economy, said: “Our area is home to an incredible range of innovative and ambitious businesses, and it’s inspiring to see so many being recognised for their hard work and success. These awards not only showcase the talent, resilience, and dedication within our local business community but also highlight the vital role they play in driving economic growth, innovative technologies, and prosperity.”

The awards, now in their third year, continue to grow in popularity and impact.

Marie and Simon Cox (centre) with Emma Coen, General Manager of the Hilton Northampton and Dawn Knight, Rooms Division Manager at Hilton Northampton

Marie Cox, Managing Director of Poppy Eco Hub, said: “The NNBN Awards are more than just trophies and speeches – they’re about recognising the people and businesses that drive our local economy forward. We’re thrilled to be part of it.”

Jessica Pilkington, Director of Pilkington Communications, added: “As an agency that champions bold, creative, and effective communications for charities and businesses, we know how important it is to be recognised for your impact. The NNBN Awards do exactly that—highlighting the resilience, innovation, and passion driving Northamptonshire’s our community.”

With category sponsorships in high demand, organisers are urging interested businesses to act fast. A limited number of sponsorship opportunities remain, offering organisations the chance to align themselves with one of the most respected business events in Northamptonshire.

For more information on the NNBN Awards and the remaining sponsorship opportunities, visit https://nnbnawards.co.uk.