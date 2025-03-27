NLive Radio celebrates double nomination at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards

NLive Radio, the heart of local broadcasting for Northampton, is proud to announce that it has been nominated as a finalist for Community Business of the Year, while Station Manager Martin Steers has also shortlisted as a finalist for Business Person of the Year at the prestigious SME Northamptonshire Business Awards.

These nominations are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire NLive Radio team, as well as Martin's leadership in driving the station's growth and its impact in Northampton. NLive Radio has consistently been a champion for local people, providing a platform for community voices, local events, and local businesses, and offering a range of exciting, relevant, and engaging content for listeners.

Martin Steers, Station Manager of NLive Radio: "Being nominated for Business Person of the Year is an incredible honour, I’m thrilled that our station has also been nominated for Community Business of the Year, I'm so proud of what we've achieved at NLive Radio. This nomination is a reflection of the amazing work our team does every day to ensure we remain a vital part of the Northampton community – it’s a true recognition of our mission to give back and connect with local people."

The SME Northamptonshire Business Awards are known for recognising businesses and individuals who have made a significant impact on their industries and communities. As finalists, NLive Radio and Martin Steers are recognised for their outstanding contributions and dedication to excellence in local broadcasting and business leadership.

Station Manager Martin Steers in the NLive Radio Studio

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held on 1st of May at Franklin’s Gardens, where local entrepreneurs, businesses, and professionals will come together to celebrate achievements in the SME sector across the county.