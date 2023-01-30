Nine of the best tattoo studios in and near Northampton, according to our readers

We asked our readers to share with us the best places to get tattooed locally and here are the most popular recommendations
Did your favourite tattoo studio make the list?
1. Br1ght Tattoos Art and Tattoo Studio
K G House, Unit M4 Kingsfield Way, Dallington, Northampton, NN5 7QS. Br1ght Tattoos was overwhelmingly popular with our readers. One commenter, who shared this photo of her tattoo, said: "This is by Helen and is my cat to the life, she’s insanely talented. Love Molly’s work also. The atmosphere is so chill, it’s definitely the most women-friendly tattoo place I’ve been to, and I’m going back as soon as I’ve saved up!"
Photo: Helena Handcart
2. Bodification Tattoo and Piercing
24 Gold Street, Northampton, NN1 1RS. One reader said: "Always a warm welcome, a good laugh, they listen to what the customer wants."
Photo: Bodification Tattoo and Piercing Northampton
3. Creative Tutch Body Art
16 Mill Rd, Kislingbury, Northampton, NN7 4BB. One reader said: "Very friendly and clean and most of all the art work is great."
Photo: Creative Tutch Body Art
4. Alternative Art Tattoo & Piercing
81 Kettering Road, Northampton, NN1 4AW. Alternative Art also came highly recommended by readers with one saying it is "without a doubt" the best tattoo studio in Northampton and another reader describing it as "friendly and very clean." One reader shared a tattoo they received from this studio.
Photo: Angela Smith