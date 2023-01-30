News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Check out what tattoo studios our readers are recommending in and near Northampton.

Nine of the best tattoo studios in and near Northampton, according to our readers

We asked our readers to share with us the best places to get tattooed locally and here are the most popular recommendations

By Megan Hillery
3 minutes ago
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 4:31pm

Did your favourite tattoo studio make the list?

1. Br1ght Tattoos Art and Tattoo Studio

K G House, Unit M4 Kingsfield Way, Dallington, Northampton, NN5 7QS. Br1ght Tattoos was overwhelmingly popular with our readers. One commenter, who shared this photo of her tattoo, said: "This is by Helen and is my cat to the life, she’s insanely talented. Love Molly’s work also. The atmosphere is so chill, it’s definitely the most women-friendly tattoo place I’ve been to, and I’m going back as soon as I’ve saved up!"

Photo: Helena Handcart

Photo Sales

2. Bodification Tattoo and Piercing

24 Gold Street, Northampton, NN1 1RS. One reader said: "Always a warm welcome, a good laugh, they listen to what the customer wants."

Photo: Bodification Tattoo and Piercing Northampton

Photo Sales

3. Creative Tutch Body Art

16 Mill Rd, Kislingbury, Northampton, NN7 4BB. One reader said: "Very friendly and clean and most of all the art work is great."

Photo: Creative Tutch Body Art

Photo Sales

4. Alternative Art Tattoo & Piercing

81 Kettering Road, Northampton, NN1 4AW. Alternative Art also came highly recommended by readers with one saying it is "without a doubt" the best tattoo studio in Northampton and another reader describing it as "friendly and very clean." One reader shared a tattoo they received from this studio.

Photo: Angela Smith

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Northampton