Nine of the best tattoo studios in and near Northampton, according to our readers

1 . Br1ght Tattoos Art and Tattoo Studio

K G House, Unit M4 Kingsfield Way, Dallington, Northampton, NN5 7QS. Br1ght Tattoos was overwhelmingly popular with our readers. One commenter, who shared this photo of her tattoo, said: "This is by Helen and is my cat to the life, she’s insanely talented. Love Molly’s work also. The atmosphere is so chill, it’s definitely the most women-friendly tattoo place I’ve been to, and I’m going back as soon as I’ve saved up!"

Photo: Helena Handcart