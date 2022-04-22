The new wedding venue in Great Doddington will host an open day later in April ready for couples to tie the knot.

Nine new businesses that have opened in Northampton in the first four months of 2022

Takeaways, eateries, bars and more

By Carly Odell
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 5:18 pm

Despite being in a turbulent time following disruptive lockdowns and the rising cost of the living crisis, many hard working people have opened new businesses in Northampton this year.

Within the first four months of 2022, several new, independent and chain, takeaways, eateries and bars have opened their doors.

Here’s a round up of nine of the new businesses that have opened in and around Northampton so far this year.

Have you opened a new business this year in Northampton that is not on the list? Email [email protected]

1. Aldi

A new Aldi in Overstone opened in February.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales

2. Caprinos

The franchise of the pizza takeaway opened in January.

Photo: Logan MacLeod

Photo Sales

3. Burger 'n' Spuds

Owner Amir Rashid (left) opened the eatery ' in Wellingborough Road in March.

Photo: Logan Macleod

Photo Sales

4. New businesses

Some of the new businesses that have opened in Northampton in 2022.

Photo: Kirsty Emonds

Photo Sales
NorthamptonEmail
Next Page
Page 1 of 3