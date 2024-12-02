Nicholas Mann joins marketing agency GIANT as business development director

In a bid to further accelerate business growth, marketing and public relations agency GIANT announced the appointment of a renowned regional business guru as its latest team member.

Nicholas Mann has joined the successful agency as its Business Development Director bringing a wealth of extensive experience having worked in the specialist sector for three decades.

The latest business development comes as GIANT continues its rapid expansion as the agency’s portfolio of clients grows, delivering specialised services for a range of companies regionally, nationally and worldwide.

GIANT Managing Director Ben Thomas said: “We are delighted to welcome Nicholas Mann to the GIANT team. He is highly regarded within the wider business community in our region. His entrepreneurial expertise will be an asset to help further grow GIANT’s client business base, as the agency further expands its exceptional service offering.”

GIANT Managing Director Ben Thomas and Business Development Director Nicholas Mann

GIANT is a full-service marketing and public relations agency based in Northamptonshire with offices in Milton Keynes and London.

GIANT Client Services Director Ellie Hudson added: “We’ve made it our mission to help brands grow and stand out through our talented team of multi-disciplined designers, and digital marketers. Our commercially minded, creative, results-driven specialists deliver expertise in content marketing, PR, SEO, Design, web design and development plus much more.

“As our varied client base, covering a breadth of sectors continues to grow at pace, it was the right time to expand our team of experts and Nicholas’ experience will greatly assist GIANT in its future business growth.”

Despite graduating from The University of Sheffield with a degree in electronic and electrical engineering, entrepreneur Nicholas set his sights firmly on launching his own pioneering business. He forged an illustrious career working within various industries and establishing successful businesses specialising in sectors including digital marketing and technology.

GIANT Business Development Director Nicholas Mann

Nicholas’s first foray into the agency arena saw him found his initial agency in the mid 90s, which at the time was the region’s first internet services and web design agency. Over the ensuing decades he has remained immersed in agency life specialising in delivering digital marketing, PR and communications for a host of national and regional clients.

He is Chair of the Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership and founder of the prestigious Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards. Nicholas joined GIANT as the industry-leading agency’s vision and values align with his own and he wanted to take on the commercial challenge of establishing new business for the company through his extensive network of contacts, especially within the Milton Keynes area.

Nicholas added: “I am thrilled to join the team at GIANT. Our vision and values very much align and through our professional partnership I envisage significant further growth for GIANT, whose in-house team of experts deliver exceptional services, which are second to none, benefitting businesses throughout the region.”

In his latest role with GIANT professional speaker Nicholas will continue his work leading the Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership and overseeing the city’s celebrated annual business awards. Nicholas is vice president of the MK Community Foundation, the Business Representative on the Council of Governors at MK University Hospital, a trustee at The Safety Centre and also sits on the MK Business Council.