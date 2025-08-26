Next Outlet at Northampton retail park closes for good less than three years after opening

A Next Outlet store in Northampton has closed for good, less than three years after it opened.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop, which sold Next clothing and homeware for up to 50 percent off, took over the former Mothercare and Early Learning Centre unit in September 2022.

However, it has now shut for good. The store has been emptied, the signs have been stripped off the front of the shop and there is a poster in the window confirming the closure and pointing customers to the nearest Next store at Riverside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next also previously had a home and children’s wear store in St James’ Retail Park, however it closed a number of years ago.

The Next Outlet in St James' Retail Park has closed for good.

The former DW Sports next door remains empty.

Home Bargains took over the former Toys ‘R’ Us unit in November 2023.

Bensons for Beds, Homesense, The Range, Jolley’s pet shop, FAB Furniture and DFS also remain open in St James’ Retail Park. Two units are now empty.