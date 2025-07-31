Next door neighbours collaborate in business

Silverstone Leasing team leader Ryan Bishop with Quagga Design’s Steve Green

Next door businesses in a rural office complex in Northampton have started working together after connecting as neighbours.

Thriving car and van leasing firm Silverstone Leasing is housed at the same Preston Deanery countryside setting as shop fitting retail design agency Quagga Design.

It wasn’t long before Quagga Design became customers of Silverstone Leasing, but managing director Steve Green said it wasn’t due to the proximity of the businesses.

“The fact that we’re close by isn’t the driving force behind it,” he said. “It’s the fact that you can just call them and have a conversation. There’s always somebody around to have that conversation with.”

Steve has quickly built vital relationships with Silverstone Leasing’s managing director Scott Norville, as well as team leader Ryan Bishop.

He added: “They’re always welcoming, and Scott always has time for a cuppa. They’re an easy company to get on with and work with. What stood out from our point of view was how personable the team are from top to bottom.”

Since working together, Quagga Design has leased two vans from Silverstone Leasing.

Ryan Bishop said: “It is a pleasure to work with Steve and the Quagga Design team. Not only do we have a great working relationship, but we also enjoy being neighbours in this beautiful setting. Our offices have views of rolling countryside, and we are often bumping into each other while we appreciate that.

“Our proximity and flexible offering mean that we can provide a first-class service, just around the corner for Quagga Design but it is important to stress that we welcome any of our customers, existing or new, to pop in any time and say hello, wherever you might be based. Our team will always be pleased to see you.”

If you would like more information about leasing a car or van from Silverstone Leasing, visit www.silverstoneleasing.com