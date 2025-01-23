New year, new office?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Entrepreneurs looking to find a new base for their business this new year could make use of unexpected availability at Northampton’s Vulcan Works.

The innovative office hub in the town’s Cultural Quarter is home to a bustling business community across the main building on Guildhall Road and the four-storey St John’s Building on Fetter Street.

Vulcan Works offers support to businesses through lettable office space, topical events, workshops, and meeting rooms.

Space in the award-winning purpose-built workspace is highly sought-after, with the main building currently full, however Vulcan Works are currently offering limited sought-after spots in St John’s.

Vulcan Works houses a variety of offices, ranging in size from 209 square feet to 1,248 square feet, and can cater for companies with teams of up to 24 people.

The majority of the workspaces currently available in St John’s are around 360 square feet which would suit small teams of five to eight people.

Although the St John’s Building only opened 12 months ago, spaces inside have already been snapped up by a digital recruitment agency, a graphic designer and an art studio, to name just a few of the businesses making use of the purpose-built space, which was part of a £14 million construction project that regenerated a former ironworks and created a new build office complex.

The St John’s Building is the new build complex but has been sympathetically constructed to match the main, Grade II listed Vulcan Works building, including large windows, metal beams for an industrial feel and matching brickwork.

The design stage of the building was even awarded a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ award and the finished project received a new build/refurbishment rating of ‘Very Good’.

Customers based in the St John’s Building get exclusive access to Loake, a state-of-the-art meeting room with audio/visual meeting equipment and a Nespresso coffee machine.

Other shared facilities include a breakout area, kitchen, toilets on each floor and a lift. Customers can also benefit from the same support as those based in the main Vulcan Works building – coaching from an on-site business growth manager, access to events and use of the co-working space, showers and other meeting rooms.

Centre manager Garrick Hurter said: “The St John’s Building is a fantastic space for all types of businesses and we’re very proud of the collaborative and welcoming community we have established here at Vulcan Works.

“Not only do our offices offer an ideal workplace for entrepreneurs, start-ups and SMEs, but they also provide incredible opportunities to meet likeminded people and access invaluable business support.

“We also have impressive facilities to support creative working and as well as traditional offices we can offer creative workspaces which can be shared or used solely for one entity.

“The new year is the perfect time to consider a new office and our space could be just right for you. The opportunities here are endless and we look forward to supporting more businesses to achieving their full potential under our roof in 2025.”

To find out more about the St John’s Building at Vulcan Works or request a show around, email [email protected] or visit www.vulcanworks.co.uk.