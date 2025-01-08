Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Urban Gym announces plans to launch new facility at Glenvale Park

Glenvale Park has announced that Urban Gym Ltd will open a brand-new fitness facility at its recently opened local centre in Wellingborough.

The state-of-the-art gym is set to open in summer 2025 and will be located on the first floor, above the local centre’s Co-op store.

Spanning 4,500 sq ft, the fully equipped fitness space will provide a wide range of activities to cater for all fitness levels. Members can look forward to variety of classes, including group personal training sessions designed to promote physical health and mental wellbeing.

Glenvale Park's new local centre.

Oliver Mcloughlin, Director of Urban Gym Ltd, added: “We’re excited to bring Urban Gym Ltd to Glenvale Park and provide a fully equipped, high-end fitness facility for the local community.

“With premium equipment, a diverse programme of classes and a welcoming team, we look forward to supporting residents on their fitness and wellbeing journeys.”

The new gym joins a growing list of amenities delivered as part of Phase 1 of the development at Glenvale Park, which alongside hundreds of new homes, includes a primary school, four football pitches, a cricket pitch and a newly opened retail hub featuring a Co-op, drive-thru coffee shop and hair salon.

Mark Best, Director of Midtown Capital Ltd, Managing Partner of Glenvale Park LLP, said: “We couldn’t be more pleased to start the new year with the announcement that Urban Gym will join our new local centre later this year.

Glenvale Park's new local centre

“A fitness facility has been a top priority for many at Glenvale Park and we’re delighted that Urban Gym Ltd can deliver this.

“We look forward to seeing residents and visitors enjoying this new amenity later in the year.”

The new local centre is located on Cheyne Avenue, what three words: ///meal.wiring.acted.