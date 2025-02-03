New year membership surge for Northamptonshire credit union

Northamptonshire credit union Commsave has seen a surge in new members this year – with branded buses travelling the county and a new radio campaign hitting the airwaves.

Commsave, a not-for-profit member-owned financial co-operative credit union based in Northampton, has invested in a new campaign for 2025, which includes airtime on Heart Radio and a host of branded designs on Northamptonshire’s Stagecoach buses.

Since the campaign’s launch on January 1st the Northampton-based Member Services team at Commsave’s headquarters have received a record number of calls from local residents seeking savings, loans and financial support and advice.

Interim CEO Richard Munro explained: “In a typical month we get around 200 new members, but this month more than 450 new members have already joined Commsave – and we’ve had a record number of calls and enquiries.”

The hard-hitting message at the heart of Commsave’s new campaign message is: ‘You are more than your credit score’.

Richard added: “As Northamptonshire’s credit union, we’re here to help when times get tough, with safe savings and affordable loans. Our campaign is all about reminding people that we can help, and that we are here to help. More than a third of households in Northamptonshire are financially vulnerable and struggling with the soaring cost of living, which is why we have invested in this new campaign and why we are urging local people to reach out and get help.”

As part of this campaign Commsave has launched its new 321 Prize Draw. Existing members who refer friends or family to Commsave, or new people joining the credit union are automatically being entered into a draw to win £3,000, £2,000, or £1,000 pounds.

Richard added: “The 321 Prize Draw is our way of growing the Commsave community and rewarding both our loyal members and new joiners. Over the last few years, we’ve witnessed the impact that cost of living challenges have had on many of our members and we do all we can to help people manage their money effectively - from our education blogs, webinars and app to the dedicated, one to one support our Member Solutions Team provides.

“It’s incredibly important that those struggling financially know help is out there and don’t struggle in silence or turn to predatory lenders. At Commsave, we hope to support everyone in our community to access fair and affordable finance.”

Find out more about Commsave, the 321 campaign and how to join here: https://www.commsave.co.uk