New Women’s Innovation Network launches at Silverstone Park to empower female talent in industry

By Carl McKellar
Contributor
Published 21st May 2025, 12:41 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 12:52 BST
Silverstone Park is proud to announce the launch of the Women’s Innovation Network (WIN) – a new initiative aimed at supporting, celebrating, and connecting women working across innovation-led industries in the region.

The launch event, taking place on Monday 3 June at The Wing, Silverstone Circuit, brings together leaders, professionals, and rising talent from across the advanced engineering, tech and business sectors for a morning of panel discussions, networking, and action-focused dialogue.

Hosted by Helen Neal, the event features an inspiring panel of speakers including:

•Diva Patang, CEO, Diva Group

Silverstone Park's powerful Women's Innovation Network launches on 3 Juneplaceholder image
•Alice Ball, Partnerships Manager, Ahead Partnership

•Dr Cristiana Pace, Founder & CEO, Enovation Consulting

•Susan Robson, CEO, Women’s Engineering Society

•Chantal-Lawren Welch, Marketing Manager, Silverstone Park

Silverstone Park's Women's Innovation Network launching on 3 June aims to support, celebrate and connect women working across innovation-led industries in the regionplaceholder image
Together, they will explore topics such as personal journeys in innovation, the power of mentorship, leadership in male-dominated industries, and building a more inclusive future.

“WIN is about more than representation – it’s about connection, visibility, and practical support,” said Chantal-Lawren Welch, event organiser and Marketing Manager at Silverstone Park. “We’re proud to be launching a network that champions the incredible female talent in this region and helps drive positive change across sectors.”

The launch will also include roundtable discussions to capture the voices of attendees and shape future WIN programming.

Silverstone Park is already home to a thriving community of over 90 innovation-led businesses spanning advanced engineering, digital manufacturing, mobility, and clean tech. WIN aims to strengthen that ecosystem by providing a dedicated platform for women to connect, collaborate, and lead.

To attend Silverstone Park's Women's Innovation Network launch on 3 June at The Wing, Silverstone Park please email [email protected]

________________________________________

About WIN (Women’s Innovation Network)

WIN is a new initiative supported by Silverstone Park that champions women working across innovation-led industries. WIN will host events, share resources, and create space for community, conversation, and progress.

