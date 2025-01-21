New wellness centre now open on ‘prettiest town centre street’ – offering reformer pilates, yoga and sauna

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A brand new wellness centre is now open on the “prettiest street” in Northampton town centre – and its offering includes reformer pilates, yoga and an infrared sauna, just to name a few.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

360° Wellness Group is run by trio of business partners Kamil Rosinski, Claudiu Hoban and Slaw Bejm, and it opened to the public last Monday (January 13) in St Giles’ Street.

The team is dedicated to supporting their visitors’ health, fitness and wellbeing with their state-of-the-art and boutique facility, which offers personal training classes, yoga, meditation, reformer and mat pilates, and access to onsite physiotherapy and sports massage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also house a rejuvenating infrared sauna to help visitors relax, recover and recharge, and have a holistic approach to ensure everything is available under one roof.

360° Wellness Group is run by trio of business partners Kamil Rosinski, Claudiu Hoban and Slaw Bejm, and it opened to the public last Monday (January 13) in St Giles’ Street.

This is the second business opening for the trio, following the success of St Giles Physiotherapy in York Road since July 2023.

“Our goal is to go beyond just offering classes,” said Kamil. “We’re here to make a meaningful impact on the health and wellbeing of our community.

“Every aspect of our approach is designed to help individuals feel their best – whether they’re recovering from an injury, building strength, or simply finding balance in their busy lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What sets us apart is our commitment to a personalised experience. With small class sizes of just four to six people, we can ensure individual attention and tailored support.

The team is dedicated to supporting their visitors’ health, fitness and wellbeing with their state-of-the-art and boutique facility.

“We’re not just a wellness centre, we’re a community hub for health – where exercise, nutrition and injury prevention come together to create a sustainable path to wellbeing.”

The founders wanted to bring something new to the heart of the town centre and add to the offering at the far end of the street, close to St Giles Cheese and Vintage Guru.

They also believed there was nowhere else like this in Northampton before founding 360° and hoped to fill the gap in the market with their 45 weekly classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those interested in attending can pay as they go for a single session, purchase a block of 10 that can be used at any time across 12 months, or sign up to a membership to go along to as many classes as they want each month.

For more information on 360° Wellness Group, visit the business’ website here.