A new wedding venue born out of the Covid-19 pandemic as part of plans to diversify the use of 280 acres of Northamptonshire farmland is preparing to welcome guests.

Hawthorn Grove in Great Doddington has become a wedding venue where couples can tie the knot with the Nene Valley as a backdrop.

The business owners were inspired during the pandemic and decided they wanted to make the most of their space. They were originally looking into making it a glamping site, but changed their plans to a wedding venue after a couple said they wanted to get married on their land.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new wedding venue will host an open day later this month. Photo: Lucy Noble photography

Now they are a matter of days away from holding the venue’s first open day.

Michelle Robinson, venue manager at Hawthorn Grove said: “We are fortunate to be set among beautiful farmland overlooking the stunning Nene Valley.

“It’s an incredible setting and Covid-19 really focused our minds and made us make the most of what we have.

“As farmers we know there are other options for our land than just cows and sheep.

Couple will be able to get married in the countryside looking over Nene Valley. Photo: Lucy Noble photography

“We were looking into the glamping route and I had cleared part of the woodland when a couple came for a look and said they wanted to get married there.

“It’s all just snowballed from there.

“We’ve created something truly special and we can’t wait to show it off.

“Our festoon lit hawthorn woodland is an enchanted space where guests can gather around a huge fire pit and celebrate under the canopy of the trees – there’s nowhere else like it in Northamptonshire.”

Guests have exclusive use of 15 acres of meadow, private woodlands and views of the River Nene, making for a perfect photograph backdrop.

The open day will take place from 10.30am to 4pm on Saturday, April 30 at Hawthorn Grove, Goodens Lane, Great Doddington, NN29 7TY.

Places can be booked for free on the venue’s website.

Visitors will be able to get a look into the bridal preparation room and suite, the outdoor ceremony area, and chat to suppliers.