New venue, categories and sponsors – NNBN Awards 2024 are launched

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A successful awards event first launched last year to celebrate Northamptonshire businesses, charities and organisations is back – with organisers announcing a larger venue, new categories and more sponsorship opportunities for 2024.

The NNBN Awards, which in 2023 attracted more than 180 award submissions to its 12 categories, is once again being supported by generous event sponsor Wilson Browne Solicitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspiring individuals, environmental projects, charities, start-ups, tourist attractions and established businesses in Northamptonshire entered the NNBN Awards in 2023 and are being invited to do the same this year.

NNBN Award Winners in 2023

The 2024 NNBN Awards website will go live with category information on April 1st, and in the meantime, businesses, charities and organisations that want to sponsor categories are invited to get in touch.

NNBN Director Simon Cox said: “This year’s event will be held at the Northampton Town Centre Hotel, which means we can more than double the size of our event and celebrate and recognise more businesses, charities, entrepreneurs and local destinations than ever before. Thank you to all our supporters and sponsors. We look forward to unveiling more details over the coming weeks.”

Wayne Jenkins, BD & Marketing Director at Wilson Brown Solicitors, added: “It’s hard to express how pleased we are to be sponsoring the NNBN Awards without it sounding like a cliché, but we are genuinely delighted to once again support these awards. This year promises to be the biggest and best yet, with a number of categories that reflect and recognise the truly diverse range of businesses in the county, and in that description, we naturally include the not-for-profit organisations that do such great work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wilson Browne Solicitors has a proud tradition of putting something back into the communities in which it operates, whether that be sponsoring grassroots sport, the arts, or events that celebrate entrepreneurial spirit and successful businesses. With so many categories to choose from, we’d encourage all local businesses to shine a light on their own achievements and get their entry done!”

This year’s NNBN awards are supported by event sponsors Wilson Browne Solicitors and by headline sponsors West Northamptonshire Council, Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, Poppy Design Studio and Pilkington Communications.

Councillor Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth said “We’re thrilled to be headline sponsors of the important NNBN Awards, championing the Northamptonshire community and showcasing the incredible organisations we have across the county.

“West Northamptonshire Council is dedicated to providing a place where everyone can live their best lives and we endeavour to create opportunities for every member of the community to prosper. Northamptonshire is a county of incredible potential and we can’t wait to celebrate these awards, particularly with the awards night taking place in Northampton.”